King Sunny Ade, Simi, Teni Feature in Glo New Christmas TVC

A new Christmas television commercial by the telecommunications company Glo features a powerful musical trio: Juju music legend, King Sunny Ade (KSA) alongside sensational singers and Glo ambassadors Teni and Simi.

Couched in KSA’s very popular original ‘Easy Motion’ tune, the television advert opens with the 75-year-old’s trademark coarse but unique voice doing the Easy Motion call to a kelele response by a couple of back-up voices with Simi in the obvious lead.

“Glo dey say nagode, daalu o, a dupe! Better dey o, to rule your world….Better don come, better business, for Africa, for Nigeria and the world”, the master guitarist hollers in tandem with buxom Teni and Simi doing the business they are known for. The commercial closes with a sign-off signalling heartfelt appreciation: “From all of us at Glo: We wish you Joy Unlimited.”

The performance is a perfect mix of the old and the new where the old still exhibits the characteristics of the fresh and contemporary. The commercial has been praised for its ingenuity in killing two birds with a single stone. It promotes brand awareness in one breath and another shows appreciation to the teeming subscribers who have stood with the brand for 18 years, merging both ideas into a symphony of lyrics, dance and cool percussion.

