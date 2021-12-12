Jamopyper to Perform at GOtv Boxing Night 24

Flykite Productions has unveiled Zanku Records act Jamopyper to perform live at the 24th edition of GOtv Boxing Night scheduled to hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on December 24.

Jamopyper is one of the fastest rising artists on the Nigerian music scene and is well placed to provide fans with optimum fun at the show, according to a statement by Flykite.

“Jamopyper is on the up and a big hit among music fans around the country. This is why he has been chosen to enrich the show with his presence and undoubted musical prowess, which has seen him soar within a short time.

The objective is to give fans tons of fun during the festive season and we are convinced he will make it happen,” read the statement.

Jamopyper, born Jamiu Tajudeen, an acclaimed songwriter, singer and rapper, has featured variously on songs with Olamide, Zlatan and Naira Marley among other top acts. Among his hits are ‘Better Better’ and ‘Unripe Pawpaw’.

The event, in addition to the musical performance, will stage a World Boxing Federation (WBF) title fight, two national title contests, four other bouts and will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 (GOtv Channel 34) and SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv Channel 209).

