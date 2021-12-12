In Major Breakthrough, FUOYE Invents Mail Dispatch Mobile Robot

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) yesterday disclosed that its Department of Mechatronics had invented a mail dispatch mobile robot that would perform skeletal works and ease administrative tasks for better productivity in the institution.

The institution added that the invention would be officially inaugurated on December 15, as part of the programmes lined up for the convocation of the institution slated for December 18.

This was revealed in a statement FUOYE’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Foluso Ogunmodede and Special Adviser to the VC on Media Matters, Mr. Wole Balogun jointly issued yesterday.

Quoted in the statement, the Vice Chancellor of FUOYE, Prof. Abayomi Fasina said the dispatch mobile mail robot was invented by a lecturer of the Department of Mechatronics Engineering, Dr Oluwaseun Martins.

According to the VC, the mail dispatch mobile robot is a product of Martin’s PhD programme. The invention we supervised by Adefemi Adekunle, an Associate Professor and Prof. Temitope Adejuyigbe (now of blessed memory).

Describing the functionality and operation of the robot, Martins said: “This mail dispatch mobile robot provides smart mail delivery within a particular environment.

“Its users are assigned to a particular environment where the robot is designed to operate. And such environment corresponds to the notes on the robot’s database; this aids it in delivery to its location and destination.

“To initiate the delivery process, the user makes a request by logging into the web application. Upon logging in, the user views the data board, which can be used to examine the state of the robot and other vital information.

“The user then heads to the request button and makes his request by clicking on the new request button and proceeds to fill in the subject of the request. He then confirms it.

“Once confirmed, the request will appear on the table of the request page and if it is not at the required mode or it is in a request mode, it will first finish up its request and then heads to the note of the new request in order to be able to pick up.

Once it is at the request mode, the user can click into the dispatch button to be able to give instructions to the to it and provide the necessary item to be delivered.

“On the dispatch page, the user first unlock the door to put in the mail, then fills in the destination and reference number and clicks on the confirm button. Once this is done, then it begins to move from its current location to the new destination given to it.

“The robot uses a computer vision, using a camera to recognize colours of its localization method. Then it is able to recognize the colours of its path and uses that to know where to move to.”

Martin said the landmark achievement would showcase the fact that FUOYE, as an enviable Ivory Tower boasts of many resourceful academics in all fields of human endeavours.

The exhibition would be supervised by Adekunle, an Associate Professor of Mechatronics Engineering and Director of FUOYE’s Directorate of Pre-Degree Programmes.

