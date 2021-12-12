Ibom Christmas Celebration Kicks Off

Residents of Akwa Ibom State are already in a festive period as the annual Ibom Christmas Celebration has officially kicked off. Opening the ceremony recently at Ibom Christmas Village, Uyo, the Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel who was represented by his deputy, Mr Moses Ekpo expressed delight in the positive engagement of the teeming youths through the village and its impact on the economy.

After delivering the governor’s message, Ekpo rang the bell to the ‘Jingle Bell’ tune, to officially declare the 32-day event open.

In his remarks, the host and Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Orman Esin unravelled the choice of the theme this year, ‘Peace on Earth, Goodwill to All Men’, which he said was inspired by the need to spread the message of peace, to let the world know the importance of peace to development, using the Akwa Ibom template.

Speaking further, Mr Esin noted that the opening ceremony coincides with the birthday of the late Scottish missionary Mary Slessor who spent a better part of her life in Akwa Ibom and fought for the abolition of the killing of twins.

The convener of Twin Fest (an event to celebrate Twins all over the world) Mr Offiong Akpan also made a presentation, and later joined the governor, in the company of some members of the state executive council to cut a cake to mark the posthumous birthday of Slessor. The opening ceremony, which had performances by pop artists, set the tone for a fun-filled month with entertaining contents and various delicacies served daily by the over 250 stalls in the Ibom Christmas Village.

Ibom Christmas Celebration which is marked annually from December 1 to January 1 of the following year, offers 32 days of entertainment extravaganza to fun lovers who are residents or visitors to the state, not just for leisure but also for socio-commercial activities, in line with the vision of the governor for industrialisation.

