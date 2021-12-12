Grace Chizioma Okezie’s Rising Profile

Society Watch

Driven by an indescribable passion for her profession, 24-year-old Grace Chizioma Okezie is on a mission, promoting local content with excellence in Africa’s beauty care sector.

Today, the patriotic hairstylist is beautifying, inspiring and leading women of Africa to embrace world-class local hair care content made with excellence in Africa as innovative socio-economic bricks to rebuild and restyle the social economy of Africa, an economy which for many years has remained mostly influenced and dominated by colonial and other economic superpowers from outside Africa.

Equipped with an over-10-years practical experience as a beautician and a testimonial bag that boasts of her well-reputed professional certifications, including Diploma in Makeup Artistry and Headgear Arts obtained from the prestigious CVI Institute, Okezie pioneers an uncommon expertise in transforming local hair into world-class wearable wigs in Nigeria, sells them within Nigeria and exports them to make them satisfy wig lovers across Africa and even beyond while boosting the inward flow of foreign exchange to the country.

She runs her mission from Graceeycurls Enterprise, her Lagos-based one-stop shop for all things beauty. It is fully incorporated with a staff strength of eight experienced and constantly retrained specialists in hair and makeup artistry as well as manicure and pedicure routines.

With this team, she is consciously and cautiously cultivating her firm’s reputation for excellent service delivery, a classy discerning clientele, and a steadily teeming patronage.

In her quest to reposition the local hair wigs as widely acceptable and sustainable counterparts to the foreign artificial hair brands dominating the African marketplace now, she is openly observed and reputed for her goal-driven hard work and her premium value placed on the integrity of her services as well as her firm’s cosmetic products, exotic perfumes, prestigious designer clothing and classy female accessories.

For this and so much more, the highly revered West African Youth Council recently invested in Okezie the much-coveted Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity, enlisting her to join the league of other leading young people in Africa who have distinguished themselves as exemplary in their respective professions.

Also received along with the certificate are a diplomatic ID card and a specialised automobile plate number to ease her cross-country movements across the ECOWAS region.

The petite and pretty professional hairstylist is steadily building her vision to see women embrace more local content in their hair care and hairstyling

As a quintessential lady with an unquenchable drive to succeed in her ventures, the visionary go-getter has also recently veered into the real estate sector, where she is already making a visible impact.

