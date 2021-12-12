Femi Otedola: Nigeria’s Biggest Philanthropist Loved by All

HighLife

When one thinks of the many philanthropic works of Femi Otedola, one can only conclude that there are-indeed- people. Otedola stands apart from the rest due to his recognition of the fact that, as Maya Angelou wrote, in minor ways we differ, but in major we are the same.

Philanthropy is the word that comes to mind when one thinks of Otedola. The man is a moving monument of thoughtfulness and consideration. It is not his wealth that makes him different from us—he is neither the wealthiest nor the most famous. But, Otedola will give the bit he has, then the bulk he has, and everything else.

How many people have benefited from the largesse of Otedola? Too many to count. Only the most popular individuals have been named and numbered. However, there are many more.

Among those that the Nigerian media has reported as having benefited from Otedola are Christian Chukwu, the Super Eagles footballer and coach; Victor Olaotan, the prominent Nollywood actor; Majek Fashek, a pioneer Nigerian Reggae musician; Inih Ebong, an old lecturer from the University of Uyo; and several others.

Otedola’s humanitarian commitments have earned him many awards.

There are many business people like Otedola in Nigeria. They, too, have nearly boundless basins of wealth that can go—and do go—into a variety of things. We all saw this during the COVID-19 pandemic when donation of billions of Naira for relief packages was a common trend. Even though the human spirit was buoyed by these donations, it was the more prominent philanthropists that really lifted the hearts of the people.

Otedola stood at the head of this assembly and brought true light to life among the people. There are few things that can touch the hearts of individuals and open them up to kindness. Thanks to people like Otedola; these things are possible.

