Eto’o Elected Cameroon Football Federation President

Former Barcelona star Samuel Eto’o has been elected the new president of Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT).

Eto’o was announced as the new president on Saturday at the federation’s General Assembly.

The four-time African Player of the Year winner got 43 votes to beat rival Seidou Mbombo Njoya who got 31 votes.

Every vote represents the energy and ambition of our football family to take our beloved sport to a level we’ve never seen before.”

Eto’o’s first major assignment will be a successful hosting of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

During his playing career Eto’o won two African Cup of Nations and gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

At club level he won the treble during his time at Barcelona (2008/2009) and Inter Milan (2009/2010).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

