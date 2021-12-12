Doyen of Industry, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Glides Gracefully into 86

Society Watch

Prince Samuel Adedoyin is not called the ‘Doyen of Industry’ for nothing. An apostle of industrialisation, he started with petty trading but has now expanded into manufacturing, real estate, hospitality and energy, among others.

Providence, no doubt, has literally lavished its favour on him; he is a man of grace and great valour. He is ever driven by uncommon bravery and doggedness. Perhaps this was the reason he never allowed his humble background to dampen his entrepreneurial spirit at the outset of his business exploits.

His story is an inspiration to many who think nothing great can come out of their pitiable conditions. His triumph has also shown that no matter the situation you are in, you have to keep chasing your dream with dedication.

No doubt, he is everything anyone would wish to be in life. A philanthropist of note, he is passionate about meeting the needs of the indigent without expecting any pecuniary gains.

He has also personally sponsored various educational programmes and defrayed the medical bills of several women and children.

If there is anything he wants to be remembered for, it is as a man who has a passion for doing good all the time.

This self-effacing businessman, last Saturday, celebrated his 86th birthday.

During the occasion, family, friends, as well as business associates, held an exclusive reception for this very large-hearted man who has done a lot to uplift so many lives in his community and the society at large.

The well planned birthday bash was a super and classy one, with very select guests in attendance at his Victoria Island, Lagos palatial mansion.

Some of the guests included Chief Razak Okoya with his wife Shade; Chief Kessington Adebutu; Chief Olu Okeowo; Otunba Funsho Lawal; Alara of Ilara Kingdom, HRM, Oba Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo; Olugbon of Ile-Igbon, Oba Alao who is also his son-in-law, among several others.

