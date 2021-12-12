Davido Gifts Self Lamborghini for Christmas

Multiple award-winning artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is currently in a cheerful mood as he has gifted himself a brand new Lamborghini Aventador.

The singer, who shared pictures of his newly acquired luxury car on Friday, stated that it was an early Christmas gift.

“Christmas came early,” he wrote on his Instagram stories. The singer also added that he would not buy more cars at the moment.

He wrote, “I promise that was the last one. No more cars for a while,” (sic)

The singer had hinted about his new car on Thursday when he tweeted, “Copped da Aventador feels good.”

The new luxury ride comes a few weeks after the singer received his 2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan in Lagos.

