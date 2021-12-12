CHRISTIANS IN SEASON OF CHRISTMAS

This Christmas 2021 and ‘tis the season of looking inwards and asking ourselves hard and deep soul-searching questions, existential ones for that matter. I have been wondering how we Christians take on one another in the present time just to show we are “liberal and multi-culturally-minded.” Apparently, the seeds of discord Osama bin Laden couldn’t sow amongst us we readily grab handfuls of these seeds and scatter them in the midst of our brotherhood. Now, let us consider the reason Christian-majority countries like Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and a few others in the Central-East Europe belt have flatly refused to take in Muslim migrants. Apart from the knowledge that these migrants are on a deliberate weaponised migration treks from climes that chose not to develop and opt to self-destruct, there is the fear especially amongst the Czechs that reactionaries, now or later, in the ranks of these migrants will violently turn against the society that has taken them and provided them succour.

The Czechs argue that, since consumption of pork products and alcoholic beverages (the Czechs are known for pilsner beer) are a cultural thing in their society, it is just a matter of time before a Muslim migrant or their descendants rise in protest against “decadent mores of the Czechs” and seek ways to blow things up. How are the Czechs gonna cope with the costs of clean-ups and providing round-the-clock anti-terror protection? The Czechs have pointed out that, no problem, non-Christian migrants are welcome (example cited of Vietnamese) so long their indigenous cultures do not demonise pork-eating and beer-drinking. The Czechs’ arguments cover for the Poles, the Slovaks, the Hungarians, etc. Plus, what’s wrong in maintaining centuries-old Christian-majority population in these small countries anyway? But His Holiness, Papa Roma Francis, just recently threw a broadside at Catholic-majority Poland by his reference to “moral shipwreck” in the Pope’s call for integration of Muslim migrants into conservative European countries.

I felt that was a mite too harsh, this Catholic-versus-Catholic spar. Now, what would the Pope be if Catholicism is subsumed under Islam? It is Catholic-majority countries like Poland and her types that make Catholicism “beats.” Poland knows best not to get caught in self-destruct multi-culturalism knowing that Muslim-majority countries are uprooting the last vestiges of their Jewish and Christian heritages this moment.

Our dear Papa Roma must not fall into the sweet trap that was laid for Angela Merkel, having a bunch of contra-Christo activists sing her praise and ask for her support for “multi-lateralism.” Meantime, Saudi Arabia and her ilk of “Islamic envangelising” countries like the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, etc., are not taking in Muslim migrants from Syria, Iran, Yemen, Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, Eritrea, the Gambia, Somalia, Bangladesh, and the list goes on.

Sunday Adole Jonah, Department of Physics, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State

