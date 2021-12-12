Buhari Reappoints Chiroma as Law School DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Prof. Isa Chiroma (SAN) as the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School for another term of four years effective January 10, 2021.

It gathered that news of Chiroma’s reappointment was broken to members of the Council of Legal Education (CLE) by its Chairman, Chief Emeka Ngige (SAN) at the council’s extraordinary quarterly virtual meeting last Tuesday.

A source at the meeting told THISDAY that Ngige congratulated the renowned scholar on his reappointment, urging him to use his second tenure to consolidate on his achievements and take the Nigerian Law School to the next level of development.

Members of the council then took turns to congratulate Chiroma while praying for his success.

It is recalled that Chiroma was in 2017 appointed by Buhari for an initial four-year term, replacing former Director-General, Mr. Olanrewaju Onadeko (SAN) following his retirement.

He is a Professor of Law and was until his initial appointment the Deputy Director in-charge of the Yola Campus of the Nigerian Law School.

