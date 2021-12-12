Breaking: Soun of Ogbomoso Dies at 95

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, is dead.

THISDAY learnt that the first class traditional ruler in Oyo State, died Sunday morning in the ancient town at 95.

Palace sources who confirmed the death of the monarch said his death had not been officially announced.

Oba Oyewumi was born on May 27, 1926 in Ogbomoso to Oba Bello Afolabi Oyewumi Ajagungbade II. He ascended the throne on October 24, 1973. He reigned for 48 years, making him one of the longest in Nigeria.

Details later….

