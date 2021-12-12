BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU: A WELCOMING VISIT

I have been wanting to pay a courtesy call on His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu to thank him for the massive support he gave us during our play ‘Awo:. He has already sent in his support for the next play, ‘Baba Kekere’ which is a depiction of the life and times of Alhaji Lateef Jakande, former Governor of Lagos State.

Anyways, that was how the hardworking Special Adviser to His Excellency on Tourism Arts and Culture, Bonu Solomon called in and said, “Edgar be on standby for 2p.m. on Monday.”

We appeared at the Governor’s office in Alausa and they moved us into one dining room to wait to be called in. Two matrons were just looking at us. You know that kind big madam that will be like the Director in the ministry and will be doing wickedness to their staff.

These women were just so funny and the fact that they were helpless towards us did not stop them from showing their wickedness. One of them after trying to kill us with stares, now called on Duchess in that heavy Yoruba accented English and with a smirk, “Jo carry all these papers to that dustbin abeg’.

You know Duchess sef get her own. I begged with eyes. “This is the devil o, ignore and carry the paper.” Thankfully, Duchess listened and carried the paper.

So, when they called us, I looked at the women and smiled at them and said, “Do have a good day waiting for a call that will never come,” and they replied me with such a loud hiss that Tinubu would have heard it from his toilet in Bourdillon.

Anyways, we entered the Chambers with the full Exco in session and they all stood up. I don’t know if that was their protocol or that they were standing up because a Duke had entered. I don’t know o. But whatever the case was, they sha stood up.

Sanwo-Olu came to me, gave me knuckle. He was wearing a very beautiful suit and looked well shaven and neat. He said: “Duke well-done and congratulations. Tell me about this collage.”

I replied “Baba…”

As I spoke, I saw my brother Tunji Bello looking quite confused, not really understanding what was going on. He was the only person I recognised in the hall apart from Bonu and his Excellency.

I thanked them all and used the opportunity to invite them to ‘Baba Kekere’ and took my leave without going to check to see if the ‘pointer sisters’ who had first harassed us were still waiting.

It was a lovely experience and I thank God for the op

