Ayra Starr, Mayorkun, Teni Are Ready to Chop Life This Festive Season

Stories by Vanessa Obioha

The ‘Bloody Samaritan’ crooner Ayra Starr, Teni the Entertainer and Mayorkun are among the guest playlists for Apple Music inaugural ‘Chop Life’ campaign.

‘Chop Life’ is a dedicated space on the platform featuring a flagship playlist, bespoke artwork, and carefully curated content for a variety of moods and grooves.

The playlist celebrates the festive season with 10 exclusive guest playlists from selected artists with each artist handpicking a selection of their favourite songs to accompany the festivities.

“This is an Apple Music playlist I curated with love for people to make them feel good, to help them forget all they might be going through and to lose their worries in the thrills of good music,” said Ayra Starr.

Other African artists participating in the campaign include Bella Shmurda, Blaqbonez, KiDi, Bad Boy Timz, Ajebo Hustlers, Gyarkie and Stonebwoy.

