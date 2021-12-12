Abiodun, Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat and Others Set to Honour Chairman Retro Group of Companies, Lekan Osifeso

HighLife

as He Gets Two Chieftancy Titles in Ijebuland

What is it about some people that stands them out among their peers? It cannot be education because schools are everywhere. It may not even be lineage and pedigree. So, what could it be that continues to press Otunba Lekan Osifeso forward, pushing him ahead of his contemporaries and guiding him into becoming an unrivaled paragon of his generation at home and abroad? Well, we don’t know. All we can say is that the man’s kismet is clearly tied to the strings of time. Thus, fortune smiles on Osifeso as the days progress, happier and happier as it showers its graces on him.

In a few days, December 15, 2021, to be precise, Osifeso will be climbing into new shoes in the form of two mighty chieftaincy titles. As some folks have explained, all of Osifeso’s solid contributions to the people of Ijebu, Ogun State has culminated in this great honor, setting him above and beyond the reach of his peers.

The narrative of Osifeso’s promotion has to start with Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the monarch of Ijebuland. It is His Majesty who has the best eyes for heartfelt commitment to the land and community. Thus, Oba Adetona is the one who will be conferring on Osifeso the titles of Olotu Olowa and Madasa of Ijebuland.

As expected, Osifeso’s recognition as a true and honored son of the Ijebu soil will be further validated by the presence of mighty government officials and industry leaders with close ties to Oba Adetona’s kingdom. At the top of the list of these prestigious individuals are the governors of Lagos and Ogun States, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dapo Abiodun, respectively. Other high-ranking members of the society will follow them to Ijebuland to pay their respects to Oba Adetona and honor Otunba Osifeso.

Indeed, the soon-to-be doubly-titled Ijebuman has done well for himself. Besides establishing a giant of a construction company, Retro Group, Osifeso has never forgotten his roots. Thus, it is no wonder that his king and people continue to recognize him as a true son of the soil. Truly, 2021 is ending on the rosiest note for the popular businessman.

