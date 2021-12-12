A Friend Indeed: Between Muyiwa Bakare and Salamatu Aderinokun

HighLife

The world is a dark place and we have all seen all shades of friends and foes. There are those who, claiming to be the best of friends, have sold themselves to the devil without even the shadow of a gasp. There are others who, although adversaries, still consider themselves fellow human beings and therefore refuse to go too far in their rivalry. The relationship between Muyiwa Bakare and the widow of Tayo Aderinokun, Salamatu is the very best of friendships, and this has remained true over the years.

It has been some time since Aderinokun passed away, precisely 10 years. Since then, his second wife and widow, Salamatu has had to endure the passing currents of time, knowing that it was nobody’s fault that her husband had to leave her for the other world. Even so, this world, dark and dull as it may seem, still holds something colorful for those willing to see. And this is exactly what has happened with Salamatu: her vigilance and determination to keep her heart alive have yielded good fruits in the person of Bakare.

Few friendships manage to traverse the filter of marriage. Even fewer manage to retain their original intent upon the death of a loved one. But, the friendship between Bakare and Salamatu has endured and continues to. Those who are close to the duo say that theirs is a relationship that should be envied. Bakare is always there for Salamatu, and Salamatu does not hide behind the curtains but returns Bakare’s kindness with renewed joy.

For the ignorant who might think Bakare and Salamatu are only passing the time and have nothing else to do but check in on each other, think again. Salamatu is an accomplished businesswoman who, though not as high-flying as her late husband, has managed to hold her own after all this time. She is a Director at the Imperial Homes Mortgage Bank and is one of the pillars of the establishment.

Similarly, Bakare is renowned for his brilliance and empathetic approach to things. Even now, the man is still remembered as one of the brightest MDs to ever come out of Nigeria.

It is a shame that his bank, Metropolitan Bank, is now largely forgotten.

Perhaps, Bakare understands better than any other acquaintance of Salamatu that time is precious and people are even more precious. Thus, he has remained, for the Aderinokun widow, a happy example of humanity, a friend, and a brother.

