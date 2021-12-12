50 MSMEs Benefit from Bukka Hut Yard Sales

Bukka Hut, one of the fastest-growing quick-service restaurants operating in Lagos, has concluded the sophomore edition of the trade fair tagged “Bukka Hut Yard Sale 2.0.”

The fair, which kicked off on December 1, was held for five days at its Lekki, Ogudu and Yaba outlets simultaneously to help small business owners and entrepreneurs exhibit their products for sale.

In a statement by its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Rasheed Jaiyeola, the company said the fair was a corporate social responsibility initiative of the company and it was free for all the beneficiaries.

He added that the platform was open “to all small business owners and they were given the platform on merit.”

“We are thrilled that we could give small business owners this opportunity for the second year. The Yard Sale is important to us because we understand that most small business owners have limited or no access to physical markets as they mostly rely on online sales which also have its constraints.

“So, the Yard Sale is essentially to provide access to a physical audience and give their businesses maximum exposure while they also meet their sales targets,” Jaiyeola said.

He said free rides were also given to the vendors to aid their commute to the locations. He said this was possible due to collaboration with Rida, an e-hailing taxi company. He assured that the Yard Sales would hold annually to allow more businesses to benefit from the event.

The Founder of D’Xtra Stores, Alex Amechi-Modum, who was one of the beneficiaries of the Yard Sale expressed gratitude to the management of Bukka Hut for the initiative.

According to him, the experience I had from the Yard Sale was amazing and mind-blowing. I learnt new experiences that I didn’t previously know. I was also able to meet my sales target.

