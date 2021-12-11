Young Nigerian Economist Wins UK Commonwealth Scholarship

A young and brilliant Nigerian Economist, Kawthar Olawunmi and graduate of Fountain university, oshogbo, has bagged the United Kingdom’s Commonwealth Shared Scholarship Award, availing her the rare opportunity of studying at the University of London, UK.

The Commonwealth Shared Scholarship Award is a yearly award sponsored by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom, for candidates from least developed and lower middle income Commonwealth countries to study a full-time Master’s degree on selected courses, jointly supported by UK universities.

Sharing her success story through her Linkedin profile, Kawthar Olawunmi who had earlier being awarded a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Fountain University, Nigeria, was pleased to have been awarded the opportunity to study for her Masters Degree in Development Economics at the University of London.

