South East Zone Set for Tennis Championship

The South East Zone is set to close the curtain of the Nigerian tennis season as plans have been concluded to host a championship around the yuletide.

Chief Kingsley Uduh, the zone’s representative in the board of the Nigeria Tennis Federation disclosed that modalities for the tournament was almost finalised and what was needed is just an approval dates by the federation.

“We already got a sponsor but bearing in mind that immediately after the Rainoil tournament, there’s another tournament in Abuja next week which means we can have the tournament around the yuletide or early January,” he said.

Uduh added that the programme was part of fulfilling his electoral promises of reviving tennis in the South East as the zone’s representative in the NTF.

He stated, “This will be the revival of the game of tennis as far as the South East is concerned.

“We have the players, we have the resources and we are determined to achieve success.”

Uduh expressed delight at the constant rise of some of the zone’s players in the NTF rankings pointing that the likes of Uche Oparaoji, Chima Michael, Nonso Madueke, Tochukwu Eze, Stella Udokwelu among others had been doing very well, stressing that with adequate support they would reach their full potential.

