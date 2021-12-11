Over 100,000 People to Attend Osun Food, Drinks Festival

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo.

An agric business development expert, Ife Adeniyi, has said that over 100,000 people across all demographics and outside Nigeria would participate at this year’s

Osun Food and Drinks Festival.

Adeniyi said that over 150 exhibition stands would enjoy the rich ambience of indigenous heritage and different types of local dishes and drinks.

Shee called on South-west governors to rally round farmers in the region by providing them basic needs and adequate security to enhance massive food production for the populace.

Adeniyi disclosed this in Osogbo while speaking at the maiden Osun Food and Drink Festival, a 7-day programme organised by Agritourism Empowerment Foundation.

She stated that the event will offer entertainment, arts, culinary experiences, comedy shows, dancing competition, food eating competition, stage play, seminars, cooking master classes with renowned chefs, outdoor grills and thrilling entertainment.

According to her, “We have observed that government across six South-west states are only paying lip service to

development of agriculture.

“Specifically, there have been no coordinated plans to increase production of food. Insecurity is making few farmers abandon farms.

“Activities of herders that are grazing on farmlands, destroying produce are still largely unchecked even

with the passage of the Anti Open Grazing Law in these states.

“Combination of all these and other factors have led to the astronomical rise in the prices of food items in especially the South-west region.

“If not checked through well-planned and coordinated government interventions, it may lead to famine and that will resort to anarchy. That is why we are calling on governors in the region to pay more attention to production of food and end overdependence on food items coming from the Northern part of the country,” she said.

Highlighting the importance of the event, she said the 7-day Osun Food and Drinks Festival will serve as a platform to connect local farmers with off-takers both locally and internationally.

“It will promote the amazing food, art, culture, tradition, music, and tourism attractions that make Osun State a great place to live and visit .Also as a means of uniting communities through celebrations of harvests and giving thanks for a plentiful growing season,” she noted.

