Obi: My Idea of Public Life is Service, Donates 2m to Hospital

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has stated that serving humanity and helping society, especially in times of crisis, is his own understanding of public life.

Obi made the remarks at The Good Shepherd Specialist Hospital, Enugu, where he gave a donation of N2 million to the hospital as his contribution to better healthcare delivery. He revealed that one cannot be a public office holder and still prioritise his personal aggrandisement.

“Whether by appointment or by election, we must understand that the life of every public office holder should be a life of service. We as public office holders need to start prioritising societal development over personal aggrandisement, and more so, contributing our personal resources to the 3 critical sectors of economic development: education, health and support for small businesses,” Obi said.

While presenting the cheque of N2 million to the Proprietor of The Good Shepherd Specialist Hospital and Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Anglican Communion, The Rt. Reverend Emmanuel Chukwuma, Obi appreciated the church for partnering with the government on societal development.

“The schools and hospitals you see churches building today are all critical to the growth and development of our nation. The giant strides Bishop Chukwuma have taken here, in providing better health care to the people, are worthwhile. Though I do not occupy any public office now, I will always contribute to a better society,” Obi said.

In his words of appreciation to Obi, Bishop Chukwuma described him as one whose good work and legacies in governance will continue to speak for. He said Obi had remained consistent in his life of service to society, and prayed God to bless and take him higher.

