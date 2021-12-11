NSIA Postpones Inaugural Awards, Changes Name

By Vanessa Obioha

Due to the untimely demise of the Creative Director and Vice-Chairman Awards Council of the Nigeria Skits Industry Festival and Awards, Joshua Olorunfemi, the organisers on Friday announced the postponement of the awards earlier slated for December 12.

The convener Bimbo Daramola described the late Olorunfemi as a super talented graphics artist and visualiser whose works could compete anywhere in the world. He was the brain behind the colour scheme and codes, the logo as well as other exposures of the crusade.

“This is one big loss to us as a team and it is for the reason of this unfortunate twist that we have regrettably consulted widely and as a recognition of his roles that we have arrived at the decision to postpone the awards so that we can offer some comfort to his young family as we all go through this moment of grief together and hopefully join others to give him a modest burial.

“This is the minimum we can do for such a good and resourceful man who gave all of himself to this initiative, indeed on his sickbed he was still churning out designs and giving his intelligent input; he would be sorely missed,” said Daramola.

He also disclosed that the awards formerly known as Nigeria Skits Industry Awards (NSIA) will now be known as Nigeria Skits Industry Festival and Awards (NSIFA).

“This obviously makes the crusade bigger and better, instead of an awards night. It will now be a whole day event that will start with the festival in the afternoon and the awards in the evening.”

The former lawmaker hinted at plans to ensure that two skit makers will be given national honours. He argued that the reward system of giving national recognition to recipients when they are in wheelchairs should be eroded.

A new date for the NSIFA is yet to be disclosed.

