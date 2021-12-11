Nigeria’s Football TV Magazine Show, SuperPicks Debuts on GOtv

MultiChoice Group has announced that the successful SuperPicks football magazine show will now be broadcast across GOtv in Africa Thursday nights from 9pm on SuperSport La Liga (GOtv channel 32).

CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, commented: “Our mission is not only to produce compelling content but to make that content widely accessible to our customers. The roll out of the SuperPicks magazine show onto GOtv reflects the unprecedented popularity of the TV show since its launch in August and our commitment to making ground-breaking content available to our customers.”

The SuperPicks Magazine show debuted on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204) in Nigeria in August and since then has grown from strength to strength in terms of audience reach.

Hosted by Neil Andrews, the show comprises a star line up made up of Wofai Egu Ewa, celebrity host Chuey Chu, stats expert Chisom Ezeoke and one of Africa’s most respected pundits ‘Da GreyBoss’ Mozez Praiz, an eclectic ensemble of the witty, the elegant, the pidgin and the posh.

From the streets of Lagos to the hallowed fields of Old Trafford, SuperPicks resonates with fans at every level. As its name suggests, the TV show features the fast growing free-to-play sports predictor app, SuperPicks, with a weekly jackpot of N50m.

Available to play for free at superpicks.com, SuperPicks gives anyone in Nigeria over the age of 18 the chance to win a weekly jackpot of 50,000,000 by simply predicting the scores of six football fixtures each weekend.

There is also a guaranteed prize of 1,000,000 for the player with the closest set of predictions each week.

So far there have been over 20 winners on SuperPicks. And there will be one guaranteed winner of the N50m jackpot on December 19th, SuperSunday.

SuperSunday promises to be the biggest winner day yet when the N50m jackpot is guaranteed to be won by one lucky winner, even if they don’t match all 6 scores correctly.

To join in the fun, sign-up, sign-in and become one of Naija’s latest multi-millionaires. SuperPicks is available at www.superpicks.com

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

