Midwestern Oil Targets 6,000 in Free Medical Outreach to Host Communities

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Midwestern Oil and Gas Company Limited, has disclosed that at least 6,000 persons will benefit from its 2021 Free Medical Outreach for its host communities.

The company disclosed this when it flagged off the exercise at Kwale, the administrative headquarters of Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Head, External Affairs, Midwestern Oil and Gas Company, Mrs. Mercy Max-Ebibai, stated this yesterday while addressing different community members at the Utagba-Ogbe Grammar School, Kwale, venue of the flag-off of the free medical exercise.

More than 3,000 free medical optical lenses will be issued and free medications dispensed to beneficiaries diagnosed by the team of medical personnel on ground for the exercise, she said.

‘’The well-being of our people in our host communities is paount to us and fulfills our core values hinged on teamwork, integrity, accountability, re­spect and value creation especially.

“As a company, we understand that the good health of our host communities, who always support us to make a success of our business, creates value.

“This part of the company’s CSR (corporate social responsibility) hence this free medical outreach in Kwale, which is our home base, because charity begins at home,” Mrs. Max-Ebibai said.

The flag-off session also featured “Health Talk”, whereby Dr. Uche Awolo and Dr. Dafe Emurotu took turns to speak on various common health challenges in local communities including diabetes, blood pressure, stroke and eye ailments, advising the people to stay conscious of their health condition at all times instead of waiting until their health deteriorated beyond redemption.

However, some of the patients were given referrals, where necessary, to enable get specialised medical attention.

Most of the beneficiaries were drawn from Umusadege, Ogbeani and Umusam, which form the core area of Western Oil host communities, the oldest man in the community, Pa Ekuru and a community leader Hon Alex Ogwezi.

Pa Okwa Paul Okoh, aged 85 years, told THISDAY that he had been referred to an ophthalmologist in a certain hospital in the local government area as he was told that he had advanced cataract that required surgery.

He said he retired in good health and has been feeling well and strong but for an eye challenge, even as he thanked the company for the kind gesture of the free medical service.

