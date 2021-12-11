Massilia Motors Wins Innovative Company Of The Year Award

Bennett Oghifo

The Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA), the umbrella association of all automotive journalists in Nigeria, has named leading auto distributing company and sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Nigeria, Massilia Motors, as the Most Innovative Auto Company of the Year.

Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, presented the award plaque on behalf of NAJA, to Massilia Motors, at the 2021 NAJA Awards held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, recently.Mr. Patrice Porte, Managing Director of Massilia Motors, who personally accepted the award, says Massilia Motors is delighted to be so honoured and will continue to provide quality automobiles and satisfactory after-sales services, with focus on customer satisfaction.

The Managing Director who recently assumed that position, said “I have joined a dynamic team in Nigeria that is committed to the success of the company in providing effective mobility solutions to customers across the country.”

Also speaking, General Manager Sales, Massilia Motors, Mr. Tunji Itiola, said “We are working on a customer loyalty program to ensure our customers are rewarded for their loyalty, and also improving sales and after-sales customer satisfaction through regular communication. There are plans for new models launch of the ASX, Outlander and Eclipse Cross.”

Meanwhile, Massilia Motors’ Head of Marketing and Communication, Funmi Abiola, was also recognized by NAJA as the Marketing/Communication Manager of the year. It would be recalled that earlier in the year, Massilia Motors was equally awarded as the Most Innovative auto company in Nigeria by Marketing Edge magazine.

The company has made headlines with its innovative marketing packages such as the Mitsubishi Heritage Week, virtual product launch (first of its kind in Nigeria) and the virtual showroom.

The Mitsubishi virtual showroom enables its customers and prospects to virtually tour the showroom and have a feel of the different Mitsubishi models from the comfort of their homes or offices.

And in order to continually improve on its service delivery, the company has modernised its Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, and Ijora showrooms, all in Lagos.

Massilia Motors distributes different Mitsubishi models such as L200 Pickup, Pajero, Pajero Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and ASX.

