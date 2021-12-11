Letter to Nigerian Ambassador to Italy

We refer to your mail of December 7, 2021 wherein you said to us that: ‘The Embassy, has been doing all it could to attend to Nigerians in Italian jails and ensure fair justice and adequate treatment within the limits of law’’.

Arising from this, we request for a compendium of Nigerians in Italian jails, that is, the actual numbers, the jails they are being held and charges against these Nigerians.

We are interested in this number because there are allegations that these Nigerians, totaling over 4,000 in Italian jails have been locked up over a great period of time without access to their families, access to legal representation and fair hearing. While we appreciate your passion in working to get out people illegally clamped in jails in Italy, we must remind you that there is no need to throw a blanket of privacy and personal data issues over this matter.

These are Nigerians, not soldiers of war captured in battle. They have international

passports and they have families in throes of hunger, lack and deprivation because their breadwinners are in jail over charges that have not been proven. They are innocent because the system has not found them guilty.

Kindly release the number of these Nigerians in Italian jails, their offences and charges that have been brought or not brought against them, via our email. Thanks in anticipation of a favourable response from you Sir.

Bob

MajiriOghene Etemiku,

majirioghene@protonmail.com

