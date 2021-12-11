La Liga, Serie A Continues this Weekend on DStv, GOtv

DStv and GOtv customers look forward to extended action from La Liga and Serie A, with matches running from yesterday to Monday December 13.

In the La Liga, where the top match for this round is the Madrid derby between Real and Atletico at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on the evening of Sunday at 9pm on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga.

This round of La Liga action also sees Sevilla face a tricky test with a trip to the Basque region to face Athletic Bilbao, whose coach Marcelino is hoping to see more ruthlessness from his team if they are to climb the table and challenge for a European spot. The match will air live at 9pm on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga.

Other games to watch from Spain’s top flight this round includes Barcelona visiting Osasuna on Sunday at 4:15pm on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga and looking to continue their progress under new boss Xavi; Real Sociedad looking to keep up their title challenge with a tricky clash away to Real Betis at 6:30pm on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga; and a Monday-night relegation six-pointer between Cadiz and Granada at 9pm on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Football to close out Matchday 17.

Today sees heavyweights Juventus and Milan chasing away wins over Venezia and Udinese respectively, while Fiorentina could produce another thrilling performance when they welcome Salernitana to Stadio Artemio Franchi at 3pm on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1.

La Viola will look to the striking exploits of Dusan Vlahovic, who is regarded as the hottest property on the transfer market ahead of January’s window.

Sunday sees Napoli and Internazionale looking to keep up their title pushes with matches at home to Empoli and Cagliari respectively at 6pm and 8:45pm on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1.

