Kia Partners Autochek, Offers Flexible Car Loan to Customers

Bennett Oghifo

Kia Motors Nigeria has gone into a unique partnership with Autochek that will enable people buy any Kia car of their choice with low equity and up to 60 months repayment period.

In a bid to make new vehicle ownership easy and accessible, the leading auto company in Nigeria, Kia Nigeria has partnered with Autochek to offer customers an auto finance scheme for intending car buyers. Following the launch of a dedicated brand-new cars section on the Autochek website and mobile app, Kia customers can now access digital financing solutions for brand new models with repayment tenures of up to 60 months and the lowest interest rates in the market from financial partners including Ecobank and NCBA with a 0% equity loan product, Access Bank and Stanbic KE with unique financing solutions tailored specially for brand new vehicles with up to 90% financing.

Speaking at the launching of the auto finance acquisition scheme, Olu Tikolo, Vice President, Kia Nigeria said “our core competitive edge in the auto industry is the offering of best-in-class vehicles at an affordable price and we are delighted to partner with Autochek to make owning the Kia range of vehicles easily accessible via their website or mobile applications and equally affordable with flexible payment options”.

Autochek Africa’s COO, Timi Tope Ologunoye said, “We are excited to partner with financiers and KIA to provide a brand new car loan facility. It is in response to customer feedback to democratize the purchase of brand new cars through great and affordable financing options. It is complemented by Autochek Africa’s residual value analysis tool that can guide financial partners on the condition of the vehicle over time.

“This partnership represents another step forward in our strategy to ensure our customers have consistently available, transparent and competitive financing. Kia’s vehicles offer modern design and reliability at an affordable cost. And with our special auto finance scheme with Autochek, it’s never been easier to take home your very own brand new Kia by only visiting the Autochek platform website or their mobile application.” said, Olawale Jimoh, Marketing Manager, Kia Nigeria.

The Autochek auto loan services platform offers a variety of financing options from over 70 banks, with attractive terms that include a 15% interest rate and are repayable for a period of between four and five years. The loans are also processed within 24 hours. Timi added that financing for new cars, like Kia, is part of the company’s vision to unlock a new frontier of automotive fintech and cement its position as the most innovative auto loan platform in the region. Whereas customers are assured of a good deal for brand new cars and attractive interest rates, distributors also get pre-approved prospective buyers.

Kia Nigeria has continuously promoted a customer-driven corporate culture by providing the best quality and exceptional service with all values centered on the customers. For over two decades it has embraced every opportunity to exceed customers’ expectations with steadfast passion and creative thinking like this partnership with Autochek.

With shifting consumer demands, Kia’s partnership with Autochek is aimed at innovatively providing a more agile, tech-led approach to deliver car ownership options where customers can conclude their buying process of owning their dream car via their mobile device and at their convenience.

