Jay Pizzle Out with Debut EP Dubbed ‘Voltage’

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

“Recently, I did a song for CDQ ‘Vibes Lifestyle’. I also did one with Wande Coal ‘Rocking’. These are my latest productions that I like. But so far, my favorite wasn’t added to the album by CDQ.” That’s Joshua Osajiokwoeh, better known as Jay Pizzle, recounting some of his favourite music projects. Such experience would have saddened him when he started his career, but it feels normal to encounter. For the 32-year-old artiste cum music-producer, his recently released debut EP dubbed ‘Voltage’ is such that crystalizes his artiste side and projects him as a template for success via hard work and consistency.

On ‘Voltage’, Jay Pizzle taps industry eccentrics such as CDQ, Fiokee, Majeed, Jobaa, and Logos, to create a groovy Afro Street pop/Pop-heavy sound piece. While the EP presents a laid-back, easy going youthful bop, it glows for its masterful Amapiano undertone. And that is a testament of Jay Pizzle’s creative dexterity, laced with several charms. The solid 4-track EP, which a close associate sees as quite surprising, was inspired during the Covid-19 lockdown. He was in London then and got the idea and sent it to some artistes to work on it.

It wasn’t planned at all. It was borne out of boredom. “It was named Voltage because of the sound. I wanted the sound to have a bang; an electro sound. We can say that it’s because of the energy it brings”, he adds. “But I’ve dropped singles in the past.” Music for him is inborn. Back in his school and church days, Jay Pizzle loved creating and experimenting with sound. Working with Terry G on his 2012 smash hit ‘Run Mad’ paved way for him from his experimental expedition.

The record went viral shortly after production and gave him his first break. People started calling him. That song brought a lot of recordings his way. “From this, I have learnt to do what I am passionate about without thinking about the money. Once the work is well done, the money will come”, he enthused. So far, Jay Pizzle has worked with a lot of artistes, including Kizz Daniel and Major Lazer’s song, ‘Loyal’, which appears his most challenging collaborative.

However, having worked with A-List stars, the Lagos based music creative looks forward to working with Oxlade, Bad Boy Tims and other trending artistes because he believes something good would come out of it. While Jay Pizzle’s creative trademark has been infectious, groovy melodies, he ironically draws inspiration from Loneliness. “What inspires me the most is loneliness; I become extremely creative when I’m alone and when I’m happy but when I’m not in my best mood, I wouldn’t be able to do anything or if I do, it wouldn’t come out well.”

If he wasn’t into production, he would have become a sailor. That was his ambition going to Marine School earlier in his life. Moving on, Jay Pizzle declares his vision as a big one. He explains: “My vision is a big one. I am looking forward to foreign collaborations; working with Wizkid, Burna Boy, the pacesetters in this industry. CKay too; I look forward to working with him.”

On his private side, Jay Pizzle is a very quiet person. He loves cooking, watching movies and playing video games.

