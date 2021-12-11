Insecurity: Army Chief Orders War Commanders to Embark on Anti-ambush Drills, Master Night Operations

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

In a renewed bid to counter ambush tactics deployed by terrorists in the North-east, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, yesterday ordered war commanders to embark on anti-ambush drills and develop a mastery of night operations.

The insurgents have consistently deployed the tactic of ambush against troops in the theatre of war with disastrous consequences.

One of such incidents was the recent killing of a senior army commander and some soldiers, who were ambushed by insurgents in Bulunguma near Uba Askira Local Government Area of Borno State.

He also directed commanders to ensure vigorous inspection of arms and ammunition and holding facilities in order to ensure accountability.

The army chief, who spoke at the closing ceremony of the Chief of Army Staff Conference in Abuja, said the Nigerian Army would focus on enhanced performance in 2022 even as he warned trouble makers to desist from their nefarious activities as the military would be decisive in dealing with such tendencies.

“In the conduct of our operations, commanders must be proactive and aggressive in order to defeat the adversary. Let me state at this point that we must ensure all our deployments in the theatres of operations are held in strength to defeat any attack.

“Commanders must also look at the possibilities of conducting wide range of operations against bandits and terrorists. Furthermore, commanders must ensure that their troops master the art of night operations and anti-ambush drills by engaging in effective night operations and anti-ambush drill training.”he said.

“We must take the fight to the adversary in order to neutralise and defeat them. Furthermore, commanders are also urged to develop contingency plans to ensure our forces always retain the initiative in all our theatres of operation. In that vein, commanders must plan for the possible increase in scope and dimension of the activities of violent state actors in the coming year,” he said.

Yahaya also directed commanders to ensure systematic inspection of arms and ammunition and holding facilities.

“I want to remind formation and unit commanders on the need to ensure systematic inspection of arms and ammunition as well as the various holding facilities. Additionally, the directive on the new procedure for the conduct of range classification exercise has been communicated to all participants for compliance. Thus, commanders must ensure that units under command adopt this new procedure which is aimed at ensuring accountability and security of controlled items in the Nigerian Army,” he said.

He said the focus of the army in the coming year would be on developing capacities for improved performances across board.

“In line with the theme of the Conference which is ‘Building Nigerian Army Capacity in Combating Emerging Security Threats in a Joint Operations Environment’, I am convinced that this conference has provided the much needed direction towards building capacity of the Nigerian Army to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of our dear country.

“In the course of the conference, we have ideated vigorously over salient issues affecting the performance of our constitutional roles and the sustainment of professionalism. We have equally considered the various security issues plaguing our nation. Consequently, our focus for the coming year would be on developing capacities for improved performances across board,” he said.

“Emphasis will be placed on both individual and unit training that will enhance teamwork and professionalism. In this regard, I want to urge commandants of Nigerian Army and Corps schools to ensure they conduct realistic training in their various institutions to ensure our officers and soldiers are equipped with the right skills and competencies to confront all criminal elements in the various theatres of operations,” he said.

The Chief of Army Staff assured that there would be improved security in the nation even as he pledged the loyalty of the army to the president and the constitution.

He warned trouble makers that the army was committed to ensuring the return of peace to the country.

“I also want to assure Nigerians that in the coming year, there shall be visible signs of improved security across the country. Let me once again seize this opportunity to advise those fuelling the crises in various locations across the country desist from their unpatriotic acts as we remain committed and unapologetic to ensure peace returns to every part of the country in no distant time.

“The Nigerian Army, within the ambit of rule of law, will continue to ensure that all peace-loving citizens of this country go about their legitimate businesses and live their lives without fear or intimidation,” he said.

Yahaya commended participants for their thought-provoking and frank contributions during the conference which led to far reaching decisions.

“I charge you all not to rest on your oars as we forge ahead in the onerous task of securing our dear country. Once again, I implore you all to remain determined and committed in the conduct of your operations.

“Let me also at this point, emphasise on the need to ensure the observance of human rights in our activities even as we stay ruthless in dealing with perpetrators of violent crimes that undermine national security of the country”, he said.

