Gender-Based Violence Dehumanising, Says Omo-Agege

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Rights group, Women Education Advocacy and Development Initiatives (WEADI) has said that gender-based violence was the most dehumanising form of gender oppression perpetrated against women.

The Executive Director of the group, Dr. Regina Omo-Agege, stated this at a press conference in Abuja to commemorate the International Human Rights Day and the End of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Omo-Agege explained that ending all forms of gender-based violence is at the heart of WEADI’s mandate to empower women and advance gender equality, and free them from fear, abuse and exploitation.

She noted from the United Nations global perspective, the world is at a historic moment in time when the issue has made its way from being relegated and downplayed as a ‘women’s’ Issue; to being recognised as a priority public policy concern at high policy making level.

Omo-Agege lamented that one in three women on the planet have suffered physical or sexual violence, usually at the hands of a family member or intimate partner.

The executive director added that more than 700 million women alive today were married as children, while up to 250 million women and girls have undergone female genital mutilation.

According to her, “Although violence against women and girls are widely recognised as a global pandemic, the response has ranged from indifferent to sporadic to inadequate, with weak enforcement of laws, the continued impunity of perpetrators and limited resources to address the issue.

“Gender-based violence is the most dehumanising form of gender oppression. It exists in every society, in every country, rich and poor, in every religion, and in every culture.”

Omo-Agege stressed that if there was anything that was ever universal, it was gender inequality and the violence that it breeds against women.

She said it was also one violation and crime perpetrated by relatives and people that women trust, love and depend on, bringing about conflict in the lives of women, saying, “we have to bring these people to book.”

Omo-Agege lamented that the level of tolerance in society for this crime is seen by the extent to which law enforcement are able to ignore the steps that they need to take to prevent and to prosecute this heinous crime.

For an effective response to this violence, she explained that WEADI works with vulnerable and excluded communities to promote women and advocates positive actions for duty bearers to end poverty and injustice.

Omo-Agege pointed out that to ensure that these actions and services are felt in rural communities, WEADI engages multiple partners at different levels and in different situations, thereby, acting as advocates and facilitators.

She said gender-based violence has been ignored or kept in the shadows for far too long, saying now it is time for everyone to join in the fight.

