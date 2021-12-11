Former Governor Igbinedion’s Mother Buried in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The remains of the mother of ex-governor of Edo State, Mrs. Maria Igbinedion, were yesterday laid to rest in Benin City, Edo State.

Mrs. Maria Igbinedion died on December 2, 2021.

At a requim mass held in her honour at St. Augstine Catholic Church in Benin City, her eldest son and former governor of the state, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, said his family was not grieving over the death of their mother but only heartbroken because of the godly life she led.

The two-time ex-governor of Edo State, explained that the entire household of Igbinedion had no reason to mourn their departed mother because she led a fulfilled life and in a better place with her maker.

He said: “We are heartbroken but we are not grieving because we know she lived a good life. And I will not say much else about her because Reverend Father Moses Iyara, has captured everything eloquently in his homily.

“So, I sincerely want to thank Father Iyara for his eloquent homily on Mama and what she truly stands for.

“I know she is in a better place as we speak. So, on behalf of our patriarch and the children of the house of Igbinedion, we sincerely want to thank you.”

Earlier in his homily, Reverend Father Moses Iyara, said the Bible lessons reassured that the souls of the righteous were in the hands of God like that of Maria Igbinedion who was passionate about communion and has an unquenchable love for the Eucharist.

He said she was a woman who had a boundless charity and generosity not only to her children but to organisations with the climax being the support of all Catholic cultural festivals.

Father Iyara stated that the late Maria exhibited the hospitality quality synonymous with the House of Igbinedion.

He added that she was an embodiment of love, care, spirituality and that beyond missing her, the service of the day was all about thanking God for the good life she lived. Present at the church service were Edo State Governor, Mr. Goodwin Obaseki, Senator Tunde Ogbeya, ex-Governor James Onanefe Ibori and Senator Matthew Urhoghide, amongst others.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

