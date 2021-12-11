Firm Tasks Tech Professionals on Leadership Skills

Omolabake Fasogbon

Tech training and development centre, Bincom Dev Center has charged IT professionals to build their leadership skills to aid career development.

Co-founder and CEO of Payflexi, Stanley Ojadovw gave the advice at the December edition of Bincom Dev Center’s career session that held in Lagos, recently.

The session which holds monthly aimed to educate young professionals who are finding their feet in the tech industry.

The session was graced by tech industry leaders, career coaches, and mentors who enlightened participants on the appropriate paths to achieve career success.

Speaking on the theme of the session, ‘Choosing a Tech Career Based on Personal Strengths’, Ojadovw urged the budding professionals to pursue their goals and seek solutions to any puzzle that comes their way.

He explained further that tech careers are high in demand in present time, thus encouraged the young learners to take advantage of the high demands which come with huge opportunities alongside challenges that spur growth.

On her part, Professional Services Expert, Comfort Odafe encouraged participants at the programme to develop other soft skills like leadership, teamwork, communication, time management, and organisation.

According to her, those skills would come in handy at the later stages of their professional career.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

