EFCC Arrests 22 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Asaba

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said yesterday that operatives of its Port Harcourt Zonal Command arrested 22 suspected internet fraudsters in an early morning sting operation in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

A statement by the commission said the suspects were arrested at different locations in the Asaba metropolis based on verified intelligence on their suspicious internet-related criminal activities.

The suspects are Saviour Francis; Samuel Okonkwo; Justice Onokeya; Christian Addeh; Collins Addeh; Ifeanyichukwu Ramsey; Kingsley Ikechukwu Nnubia; Great Unuafe Ogaga; Chibuike Chukwuka, Dominic Chukwuka and Precious Omvnogor.

Others include Oreva Ferife; Stephen Kwushue; Emmanuel Daniel; Paul Ugwu; Ochuko Zion; Shedrack Godshelp; Barnabas Ossai; Ekwere Joseph Onyeka; Andrew Ochei, Kelechi Uwaegbu and Ifeanyi Afoma

Items recovered from them are 16 vehicles comprising eight Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) and eight cars of different brands, 48 phones of different brands and nine laptops.

Others include four international passports, four drivers licences, one printer, four wrist watches; two automated teller machine cards, four tokens and one Point of Sales (POS) machine.

The statement said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigation were concluded

