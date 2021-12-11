Dennis Loses Player of the Month to Alexander-Arnold

Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis has missed out on the November Premier League player of the month award, losing to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Dennis was one of the seven players nominated for their performances in November. The former Club Brugge star has been a hit at Vicarage road since he signed for Watford from Club Brugge in the summer.

Dennis has scored six goals and produced five assists in 14 league appearances for the Hornets, with two of the goals coming in November.

But it was not enough to earn him the POTM award as Arnold won the prize after scoring one goal and registering four assists for Liverpool.

Had Dennis won, he would have become the fifth Nigerian after Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Peter Odemwingie (2), Odion Ighalo and Kelechi Iheanacho to win the award.

Nonetheless, he can take consolation from the fact that he won Watford’s player and goal of the month.

