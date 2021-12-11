CHUKWUMA SOLUDO: GREAT EXPECTATIONS

Chika Ezeanya Esiobu reviews the strategies likely to be adopted by the Anambra State governor-elect

Professor Chukwuma Soludo’s book, Our Continent Our Future: African Perspectives on Structural Adjustment, authored with the late renowned Malawian economist and public intellectual, Thandika Mkandawire, is a bold effort at a Pan African analysis of the crushingly devastating effects of the externally imposed Structural Adjustment programs on African countries. Owing to the scope of his contributions to Africa’s development narrative, there are expectations on Soludo’s administration domestically and internationally, especially as it has to do with economic transformation of his state.

In his strategic plan for Anambra State contained in his manifesto, Professor Soludo divides the priorities of his administration into four segments: first, Economic Transformation, second, Social Agenda, third, Governance, Rule of Law and Value System and finally, Environment. Here, we shall examine the possibilities Professor Soludo’s manifesto holds for a deeply impactful and sustainable Pan African based transformation of Anambra State.

From a Pan African lens, Professor Soludo’s Economic transformation agenda ought to focus on the numerous traditional knowledge based resources of Anambra State as foundational in transforming the state’s economic situation. Professor Soludo displays this understanding under agriculture, where he stated that “investments will be made in research to invent improved varieties and accelerate the mass production of endangered lgbo -specific products such as ukwa, efi lgbo, okuko lgbo, okpa, ogili, uda, uziza, utazi, etc” Indeed, Africa’s indigenous food systems, though much more nutritious and cost effective than their western counterparts run the risks of being lost without active policy backing. Professor Soludo’s emphasis on revolutionalizing palm production, not necessarily through huge palm plantation projects, but by empowering farmers and households, shows a deep understanding of community and grassroots based growth model which is foundational for other forms of advancement to occur in Africa.

In the area of tourism, Professor Soludo may add to his plans, the revitalization and promotion of Anambra’s traditional markets, dances, food, community festivals, architecture, as well as the Igbo language.

Under road construction, Soludo seems to rely almost exclusively on collaboration with private sector. He notes that if elected, his administration will “deploy alternative models/Technology of building durable roads in collaboration with the Private Sector.” If so, it means that his administration will omit alternative sources of labor within the state, especially community and grassroots involvement in road building and repairs. Professor Soludo who understands Africa’s debt trap will also know to be careful with a private sector- led development model. Although Soludo did not state clearly what alternative sources of technology he hopes to utilize, it is hoped that, in collaboration with universities and research institutions within the state, indigenous minerals and hard rocks in Anambra State will be the focus.

Education is on top of Soludo’s social agenda. He rightly identifies that sector as being foundational to Anambra State’s sus­tainable prosperity. He listed numerous strategies to ensure quality teaching and learning. From a Pan African perspective, Professor Soludo’s agenda for education does need some expansion. Two areas will be stated here. First, Professor Soludo identifies that 60% of pupils in Anambra State are in private schools. Drawing from Soludo’s earlier referenced work, which talks about the effects of the SAP induced privatization of education on Africa, one can confidently say that the professor is aware that the stated statistics is detrimental to the growth of the state. In fact, most middle income young Nigerians who have emigrated to Canada and other nations cite the high cost of private education as the reason for their emigration. They love Nigeria, they want to stay and contribute their quota to national advancement, however, they also want the best for their children, and they would rather go abroad where public education is good and free.

Secondly, the gap and social distance between the haves and have-nots have greatly increased in Nigeria and in many other African countries as a result of the privatization of education. The rate of crime has gone up as well, since many criminals will justify their actions as necessary in order to pay school fees for their children. Other criminals are products of the uncaring, ill-equipped public school system.

Professor Soludo should consider the 60% enrollment of students in Anambra State private schools a gross misnomer and should passionately pursue a revitalization of Anambra’s public school system. Indeed, a lot of Anambrarians in the diaspora in Lagos, Abuja and other states will return to Anambra State if they are sure of quality, public education for their children.

Second, Soludo’s plan for education, from a Pan Africanist viewpoint will need to work to overturn the colonially bequeathed curricular that still thrives across the state and the rest of Nigeria. As argued by many scholars, indigenous knowledge is foundational for advancement in any society. The Western world today advanced by a respect and acknowledgement of their indigenous knowledge and Africa can only grow if the continent’s indigenous knowledge is mainstreamed in teaching, learning and other sectors.

Professor Soludo presents a robust manifesto for healthcare in Anambra State. From a Pan African perspective, however, it makes no mention of supporting the growth of the state’s traditional medical sector. Anambra State is dense with traditional pharmacology some of which Soludo who grew up in the rural area should be aware of. There is need to strongly support the growth of indigenous medical practice in the state.

Under Sports development, Soludo pledges among others, to, “develop modern sports facilities (football, basketball, track &. field) across all local govern­ments to harness talent and develop future Olympic champions and global sports champi­ons.” As a Pan Africanist who is also interested in promoting tourism in Anambra State, Professor Soludo needs to do a lot more to promote traditional sports in Anambra State, sports such as traditional wrestling, climbing and other such indigenous sports should be on top of his agenda.

Soludo’s Pan African persuasions are clearly elucidated which proposes to go on social evangelism to restore communalism and respect for values among Anambra people rather than respect for money. One way Soludo can achieve this noble aim is by making education free and of quality standard in the state, as well as incorporating indigenous knowledge in the education curricula across the state. If Anambrarians get to see that Professor Soludo care so much about the children of the poor that investments in their education is prioritized, then his administration is inadvertently letting citizens know that poverty is not a crime and that poor people are valued and respected.

The last aspect of Professor Soludo’s manifesto for Anambra State is a welcome development in the conversation around development in Africa. Professor Soludo outlines ways of working with the federal government and private sector but leaves out the critical role of communities in sustainable environmental preservation. One of the major causes of flooding in Anambra state is the increasing use of plastics and plastic materials in the state. Plastic shopping bags, ‘pure’ water bags, disposable plastic plates used by food vendors have blocked quite a few drainage systems around the state. Soludo can take the lead in Nigeria, following the Rwandan example by banning the use of plastic shopping bags, plastic ‘pure’ water bags and bottles, plastic disposable plates in the state. Options that can be used should be biodegradable traditional wrapping papers and raffia baskets.

In conclusion, governing a state like Anambra offers Professor Soludo an opportunity to build PanAfrican models across sectors, which if successful will set an example for the rest of Nigeria and Africa.

Dr. Esiobu can be reached on social media @drchikaesiobu and through her website www.chikaforafrica.com

