Chief Nwanayobi Ude for Burial December 17

Philanthropist, successful businessman and a community leader, Chief Nwanayobi Loveday Ude, 58, fondly called ‘Achom Case’ by admirers will be buried on December 17, 2021.

A statement signed by his eldest son, Mr. Kelvin Chidera Ukaegbu, said as part of the burial arrangement the Late Ude’s body would leave City Gate Mortuary Umuahia at 7a.m. on Friday, December 17 for a brief stop at his residence at Old Timber Road, to Freeman Chapel Archbishop Court Ugwuunchara Umuahia, at 7:30a.m.

body proceeds to his maternal home Umuezehiri Umuagu in Umuahia North LGA, at 8:30a.m. body lies in state at his compound in Umutu Umuoshi Umuekwule in Ohuhu Umuahia, Abia State, and at 10a.m. funeral service would be held at Methodist Church Umuekwule Afugiri (Ohuhu Circuit) Umuahia, Abia State. His remains would be interred after the church service.

