CCC 2021/22 Season Kicks Off Today

Sixteen teams comprising of nine from Division 1 and seven from Division 2 will be competing for the Gbolahan Olusegun Yishawu trophy as the 2021 /22 Club Cricket Committee league season kicks off on December 11.

The organisers at a press conference at the boardroom of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval, Race Course on Sunday said the league which would be taking place at two centres-University of Lagos, Akoka and CMS Grammar School, Bariga will run from December 11 to April 2022.

According to the Chairman, Lagos State Cricket Association, Kofi Sagoe, the organisers were looking forward to a keen competition among the clubs, while fair play on and off the field of play was expected from participants.

“Cricket is a game of gentlemen, and the league has been organised in such a way that it would encourage the sponsor, Gbolahan Yishawu to do more,” Sagoe said.

For the Chairman of the CCC League, Akin Denton, an exciting game of cricket awaits lovers of the game with over a hundred games expected to be played.

Like it is the standard practices the world over, the league would take the T 20 format.

In his words, the national team coach, Asanka Gurusinha said, ‘I have heard a lot about the Lagos League and we hope to identify the right talent at the end of the league. With over 100 games to be played it would go a long way in developing Nigeria’ s cricket. “

Some of the participating teams include, Rocks of Abeokuta Cricket Club, Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association, Foundation Cricket club, St. Gregory’s Cricket Club 1 and 2, Igbobi College Cricket Club amongst others.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

