Buhari Mourns Justice Bolarinwa Babalakin

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the late former Justice of the Supreme Court, Bolarinwa Babalakin, as a public servant of repute, who lived a remarkable life.

The President also yesterday dispatched a three-man delegation led by former Lagos State Governor and Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, to the Lagos home of the Babalakins, to express his condolences.

Other members of the team were Chief Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, and Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Delivering the President’s message, Fashola said: “We are here to convey Mr. President’s message on the passage of your father, grandfather, and an outstanding family man, a great man, a public servant of repute.

“Nigeria is diminished by his passing, but his legacy will be appreciated for many generations to come. May you find comfort and solace in his truly remarkable life.”

The federal government team was received by renowned lawyer and captain of industry, Dr. Wale Babalakin, and other family members.

Dr. Babalakin, who spoke on behalf of the children, grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren of the departed jurist, who died at 94, expressed profound gratitude to President Buhari “for deeming it fit to send a condolence team to a man who left public service 29 years ago. It’s a mark of great honor.”

He further said: “We are greatly consoled by how my father prepared for his final departure. He had absolute belief in his faith, and always said his final day was in the hands of Almighty Allah.

“When he turned 80, he had joked that he was already staying overtime. He was extremely grateful to God for the time he got.”

Fashola, thereafter, led the team in prayers for the family.

