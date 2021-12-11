Beauty Firm Tasks Graduands on Excellence, Professionalism

Omolabake Fasogbon

A beauty focused training facility, Beauty Therapy Institute (BTI) has called for strict regulation of activities in the beauty industry to enhance professionalism.

It emphasized this during this year’s edition of Beauty Needs Education (BNE) seminar being put together by BTI and the Institute of Aesthetics.

The BNE is a statewide effort that aimed to increase awareness of client-aesthetician practices within the beauty industry, and develop necessary actions that will prepare practitioners for world-class challenges.

At a panel discussion that featured industry experts, it was agreed that the need to set a high standards and raise expectations in the industry was urgent, adding that operators and regulators have a major role to play in this regard.

In her presentation, Managing Director of Cosmetics Dermatologist and one of the panelists, Dr Sacha Henry expressed worry about lack of finance and support for operators and prospects, which according to her is largely responsible for unprofessional practice in the sector.

She urged private sector intervention to boost performance and growth in the sector.

The event also witnessed the graduation of over 80 students of BTI. Speaking during the graduation session, the Principal of BTI, Dr. Ifeoma Abajue charged the graduands on excellence and professionalism.

She said, “We believe in certification in a proper way after having gone through the right training and excellence performance in examination even to international standards, so our students can be at par with their counterparts globally.

“The more we have qualified and professionals, the less we battle with cases of skin bleaching , skin damage and other acts that are inimical to human health and the industry at large”

Admonishing the graduands, Founder of Genevieve Magazine, Betty Irabor challenge them to keep reinventing and have a growth mindset that beats all kinds of challenges.

