Aunt Landa Set to Empower 5,000 Widows, Less Privileged at 2021 Free Market Square

Humanitarian, Dr. Yolanda N. George-David, also known as Aunt Landa has announced plans for the ninth edition of Aunt Landa Market Square tagged ‘Joy Edition’ which will take place at CPM International Egbe, No.1 Akindeinde Close, behind Union Bank by CPM Bus-Stop Egbe, Lagos, on Saturday December 18, 2021.

The Aunt Landa Market Square is the only market square in the world where the needy get to buy food, clothes, medicine and almost every other thing they need to survive for free at the price of the “Aunt Landa Love Currency (Zero Naira wrapped in God’s love).

Speaking on this year’s market square, she remarked that, “Life as we know it is no more for everyone, so you can imagine how bad things are for the less-privileged. They have struggled all year and we have a chance to reach the unreached this season, empower and put smiles on the faces of thousands because love is an action word but like last year a lot of restructuring has been put in place to make the Aunt Landa’s Market Square COVID-19 safe.”

Apart from clothes, shoes, foodstuff and medical care, they would also be empowering several deserving beneficiaries with grinding machines, sewing machines, popcorn machines, hand dryers, clippers, ovens, industrial burners and many more all for free.

They would also be giving on the spot free vocational training at the Aunt Landa’s Market Square courtesy the Aunt Landa’s Free Tertiary Academy. In this edition tagged ‘the Joy Edition’, training to be taught includes masterclass on catering, saponification, crafts, and hairstyling.

The ‘Joy Edition’ of Aunt Landa’s Market Square is powered by Aunt Landa Bethel Foundation and NEPAL oil and gas.

