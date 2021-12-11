A’Ibom Police Boss Orders Arrest of Perpetrators of Jungle Justice

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, CP Amiengheme Andrew, has ordered the arrest of perpetrators of jungle justice in the state, saying that culprits would face the full weight of law.

CP Andrew, who condemned the incessant killings, said that such acts were a travesty of justice, capable of derailing public order which he said was “totally unacceptable as it has no place in our criminal Justice administration.”

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the State Police Command, SP Odiko MacDON, said “for the avoidance of doubt, the rights to life and fair hearing are enshrined in Chapter Four of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and are inalienable rights, hence, should be respected by all at all times.”

The statement recalled that a few months back, an innocent woman was wrongly tortured to death, leaving her two weeks old baby helpless on a false allegation that she stole N2,000 at the popular ‘Urua Okpokpo’ Market.

Last week, at Ebong Essien by Ikpa Road within the Uyo Metropolis, a young man was lynched because of an allegation that he stole.

“Two days back, December 8th, 2021, two young men, alleged to have attempted robbing a POS attendant at Ikot Oku Ikono, close to the timber market, just after the flyover were killed and burnt by an angry mob.

“This trend, the Commissioner of Police notes, is totally unacceptable. He has therefore ordered that perpetrators of such acts be apprehended and made to face justice.”

The police command stated that it is committed to prosecuting any criminal arrested and handed over to her.

The state police boss called on youths to desist from taking laws into their hands whenever incidents of such nature happen or be willing to face the legal consequences thereafter.

