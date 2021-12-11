‘A Naija Christmas’ Set to Thrill

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

It sure appears a simple request when a Nigerian mother, un-impressed by the refusal of her sons to get married and give her grandchildren, demands that they bring home their partners. As a matter of fact, it is an easy enough request to fulfill as her sons will do everything to make her happy. So, to that, she decided to offer the family mansion to any of her son’s that settles down and marries first. With the clock ticking already, then began the dramatic chase to find the love of their lives.

But there is a snag; the women they brought aren’t good enough for marriage. Or rather, aren’t ready for marriage. But are the boys themselves ready for marriage? So what then happens? Well, you can find that out in ‘A Naija Christmas’, a Netflix original produced and directed by Kunle Afolayan. The global streaming platform recently released the exciting trailer for this hilarious comedy starring Rachael Oniga in her last appearance before she passed on in July. “When are you boys bringing the women?” A scene shows her asking her boys.

In unison they all chorused “Christmas – eh Christmas?!” ‘A Naija Christmas’ follows three sons on their quest to make their mother’s Christmas wish for daughters-in-law come true. The release also announced that ‘A Naija Christmas’ will launch on December 16, 2021. Netflix had earlier unveiled a first-look teaser for its quintessential Naija Christmas movie. For the first-look at the comedy then, Afolayan wrote on Instagram: “We have kept this under wrap but now it’s ready! The first Christmas Movie of its kind!!!

With a sterling cast of Nollywood stars including Kunle Remi, Efa Iwara, Abayomi Alvin, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Segilola Ogidan, Jude Chukwuka, and Joseph Jaiyeoba, Netflix and Kunle Afolayan is set to give Nigerians even more for the season. Set in Lagos, ‘A Naija Christmas’ was shot in July, starring other popular Nollywood actors like Mercy Johnson, Lateef Adedimeji, and Carol King in supporting roles.

There may be other Christmas flick this season, ‘A Naija Christmas’ is sure the definitive, with its feel good scenes and settings seen from the colourful trailer for the movie. To Kunle Afolayan, ‘A Naija Christmas’ is the must see film this season. “The movie is real, original, funny and the first Christmas movie of its kind”, he said. “Working with the late, great Rachel Oniga was massive honour, and her heartwarming performance is typical of her flawless artistry.”

