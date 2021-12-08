VC Calls for Development-based Education

The Vice-Chancellor of the Augustine University, Ilara, Epe, Lagos, Prof. Christopher Odetunde, says Nigeria needs to develop a holistic education system that will engender national development.

He also said the current educational system’s weakness is not the students’ fault, but because the system does not make performance part of the measurement matrix for nation-building.

Odetunde, who said this at the third convocation ceremony of the university, added that Nigeria could no longer be delusional about its education system but should take urgent steps to redress the situation.

“The primary responsibility of all tertiary institutions is to develop a holistic education for national development. In furtherance of the above, AUI has made grant-writing a condition precedent upon joining our faculty, while we also encourage collaborative and industry applicable research.

“Our research goal is to produce deliverables that our nation’s industries can tap into. Our government should be a government that challenges researchers considering the amount of funds our nation has expended on the educational sector since independence,” he said.

While appreciating several development partners for supporting the institution, Odetunde solicited further assistance, saying as the university grows, with more courses being approved by relevant authorities, there is a need for more facilities.

He also called for the amendment of the law setting up the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to accommodate and assist private institutions.

He opined that it would also encourage the promoters of such institutions.

The visitor to the university, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Adewale Martins, charged the graduands to be positive changes the country needs.

“In Nigeria, we contend with a lot of challenges such as insecurity, hunger, poverty, among others. But you are the positive changes we need. Go out there and be that positive change. You must assess the future that is ahead of you, and the question is, what next?” He said.

The Chancellor, Rt Rev. John Aniagwu, charged the graduating students to be ready to give back to society.

He also admonished them not to lose contact with one another, saying they must stay in touch.

The convocation lecturer, Mr. Edward Okpa, who spoke on ‘Attaining your dreams: What is your PHD’, said passion, hard work and dedication are important to making it in life.

The best graduating student, Alinna Kingsley Obinna of the Department of Philosophy, while presenting the valedictorian speech, thanked the management of the school and the Catholic Church for their efforts at setting the students on the path of sound education and moral values.

