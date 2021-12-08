University of Ottawa Opens Scholarship for Students

The University of Ottawa, Canada, has announced scholarships for African students. The entrance and excellence scholarship will provide incoming students with a four-year scholarship to cover the partial cost of their university tuition.

The renewable scholarship is offered to international students who are citizens of African countries admitted in the 2022 term (September start date) or later. Such students must have an admission average of 80 per cent or higher, who are studying in English, and who enrol in one of the specified undergraduate programmes in the faculties of Engineering, Science, or Social Sciences.

According to the institution, the scholarship, which is a significant financial contribution to education, would help reduce the beneficiaries’ tuition fees by $17,500 to $25,000 for the excellence scholarships and by $12,000 to $20,000 for the entrance scholarships depending on the programme annually.

All students eligible for the scholarship will automatically receive it upon enrolment. It will be applied directly to their tuition fees. The entrance scholarship cannot be combined with the excellence scholarship for African students studying in English.

According to a statement from the institution, “our scholarship programme is one of the most generous in Canada. It rewards your pre-university academic achievements and your achievements every term of full-time study at University. The new scholarship will give African students studying in English access to numerous pilot programmes in three faculties for a significantly reduced cost of tuition.

The statement added, “In a bid to assist students throughout the application process, the University of Ottawa will host a number of virtual sessions to answer questions and guide prospective students on the application process.”

All eligible students are considered for this award and will be notified at the time of their admission. Although no application is required for this scholarship, recipients will be asked to submit proof of citizenship of a country of territory in Africa before receiving their first instalments.

The application for 2022 nominations will close on or before April 1, 2022.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

