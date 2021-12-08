Restoring Teachers’ Pride through Maltina Teacher of the Year Award

Uchechukwu Nnaike

For many years, the welfare of teachers has always agitated the minds of well-meaning stakeholders, including the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), demanding an improved welfare package for its members across the country.

No development-minded nation will ignore the role of teachers in grooming future leaders and preparing future generations to be competitive in the global market.

Teachers play a vital role in training, coaching, and determining the quality of education, which is critical to sustainable national development. They are regarded as the builders of the future and wealth of nations and therefore deserve to be encouraged and celebrated.

But only a few organisations understand the critical role that professionally qualified and trained teachers play in the sustainability and future growth of the country. One of such organisations is the Nigerian Breweries Plc, which has organised the popular Maltina Teacher of the Year Initiative since 2015.

The initiative, a brainchild of the Felix Ohiwerei Trust Fund, has provided a platform for exceptional teachers to be identified, showcased, and rewarded. It is also aimed at restoring the pride of teachers and the dignity of the teaching profession while demystifying the long-held belief that a teachers’ reward is in heaven.

With prizes worth over N50 million annually, the Maltina Teacher of the Year has been rewarding commitment and diligence to duty by exceptional teachers wherever they may be in the country.

This year, it was another time to recognize teachers for their contribution to the education of Nigerian children.

The 2021 overall winner, Abanika Taiye, alongside 32 others, was honoured for their exceptional teaching performance at an event that was graced by virtually all the stakeholders in the education sector.

Taiye, a Basic Technology and Technical Drawing teacher with James Hope College, Agbor in Delta, emerged the winner of the 2021 Maltina Teacher of the Year at the grand finale held at the Eko Hotel and Suites Lagos.

With his emergence as the winner of the seventh edition of the initiative, he will receive a total cash prize of N6.5 million (N1.5 million immediately and N1 million annually for the next five years) from the Nigerian Breweries – Felix Ohiwerei Trust Fund.

Apart from the cash gift, he would also be rewarded with other incentives, including an all-expense-paid capacity development training abroad, a fully equipped computer laboratory or a six-classroom block worth N20 million to be built for his school in his honour by the Fund.

Also, Isaac Terver Pev, a teacher at Government Day Secondary School, Yonko in Taraba, emerged as the first runner-up, winning N1.5 million. Margaret Ngozi Ofordum, a teacher at Government Science and Technology College, Garki, Abuja, emerged as the second runner-up, winning N1,250.000. Thirty teachers that emerged as state champions were also rewarded with N500,000 each.

Speaking at the event, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, represented by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, lauded the company’s unwavering commitment to recognising and rewarding teachers through the initiative. He said the company’s support had contributed a lot in motivating the teachers in expanding beyond borders (as witnessed in the representation of Nigeria on the global stage) and reach their full potential.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Hans Essaadi, explained that the initiative was designed to recognise, celebrate and reward amazing men and women who through their daily work as teachers have contributed tremendously to building a solid foundation for society.

“A good teacher inspires hope, ignites the imagination, and instils a love of learning – literally shaping and changing lives. As individuals, a great part of who we are today and what we have achieved in life can be traced back to the education we received from our teachers,” Essaadi in his welcome address during the event.

Also speaking at the event, the Lagos Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended the company for its relentless effort and tenacity in celebrating exceptional teachers through the initiative. He stated that such contribution would go a long way to improve performance among the students and motivate teachers generally to take pride in the profession.

The Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs. Sade Morgan, commended the invaluable contributions of teachers to shaping lives and grooming leaders. She said this year’s edition recorded an impressive 1,085 entries from 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory.

Chairman of the Jury, Prof. Pat Utomi, who commended Nigerian Breweries Plc for staying committed to the initiative, declared this year’s edition the best. He disclosed it was a tough challenge for the jury to arrive at the eventual winner from the top 10 finalists.

According to Utomi, everyone who took part in the interview session had the chance of becoming the winner as they exhibited rich experience in teaching.

Some of the dignitaries at the event included the Lagos First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, represented by Mrs. Mayowa Ikuforiji, Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Folashade Jaji, among others.

Speaking shortly after he was pronounced the winner, Taiye thanked the company for restoring pride to the teaching profession by recognising and rewarding teachers through the initiative.

“I feel elated and honoured to be crowned as the winner of the Maltina Teacher of the Year. I put in a great effort towards all I have done in the competition, and I hoped and prayed to win. But you know man wishes to be somewhere, but God takes one to the right destination at the right time,” he said.

Since its inception, the Maltina Teacher of the Year initiative has produced seven grand winners, Rose Nkemdilim Obi, Anambra (2015), Imoh Essien, Akwa Ibom (2016), Felix Ariguzo, Delta State (2017), Olasunkanmi Opeifa, FCT (2018), Ezem Collins (2019), Oluwabunmi Anani (2020) and now Abanika Taiye.

