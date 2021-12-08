Group Laments Politicisation of Nembe Oil Spill

By Udora Orizu

Yoruba youths, under the aegis of Oduduwa Youths Movement (OYM) has lamented that the oil spill recorded in Nembe has been turned into a political tool by Bayelsa State government and some people who do not want to see anything good on the part of the Buhari led Federal Government.

In a statement made available to journalists by Comrade Ade Balogun, OYM said it was surprised that reckless and unfounded statements on the spill could be coming from leaders such as Governor Douye Diri.

The statement read in part, “We, members of the Oduduwa Youths Movement (OYM), have been closely observing events as they unfold since the Nembe oil spill episode started. We have been monitoring developments in the affected community independently and we make bold to say that we are impressed by the remedial efforts put in place by the relevant Federal Government agencies and Aiteo.

“Leaders, including Governor Diri, should always resist the temptation of dancing naked in the market place just for political gains. We strongly recommend that he apologizes to the Federal Government ,commend the govt for the good work they have done and withdraw all his earlier wild comments.”

