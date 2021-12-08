City End Group Stage with Defeat at RB Leipzig, Walker Sees Red

Manchester City ended their Champions League group campaign with defeat by RB Leipzig in a match played without fans because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Pep Guardiola opted to field a strong side, which included a first club start since 6 November for Kevin de Bruyne, despite last season’s runners-up having sealed top spot in Group A with one game to spare.

But the Premier League leaders ended the group stage without a clean sheet after Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and Portugal forward Andre Silva scored for Leipzig, who parted company with their manager over the weekend.

City also finished with 10 men after Kyle Walker was shown a straight red card in the last 10 minutes for a foul on Silva.

