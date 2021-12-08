Bello, Dare Laud Cosgrove as Firms Commissions Smart Estate in Abuja

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello and his counterpart at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, have lauded the efforts of Cosgrove Investment Limited, a real estate company, in building high level smart estates around the country.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Cosgrove Smart Estate in Wuye, Abuja, the FCT minister who expressed delight at the ground-breaking world-class structures, explained that in developing the capital city, the housing sub-sector remains a very important part.

Bello noted that the housing sub-sector in the FCT is perhaps the most dynamic and vibrant in the entire country with the active participation of companies like Cosgrove, which has continued to deploy world-class designs, modern technologies and innovations.

“One of those leading the charge and pioneering this innovation in the housing sector is Cosgrove Investment Limited and we are very proud of what the company is doing in the city of Abuja,” the minister said.

“I salute the vision of Cosgrove for identifying this need in the housing sector and having the courage and tenacity to fill it. Even more impressive is the fact that this is a wholly indigenous company employing many Nigerian professionals,” he explained.

He also directed that ongoing work on the last five hundred metres of the road leading to the estate should be accelerated from the stone-base level by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) before the end of the year.

In his remarks, Minister of Youth and Sports, Dare, highlighted that several people were employed and will continue to be employed by the projects embarked on by Cosgrove.

“I often say youth business is everybody’s business, so when you start a business like Cosgrove, you will have a room for youth engineers, young drivers and all others and you can bet that I will support that initiative or business on behalf of the Federal Government.

“Let me say welcome to the smart world. Cosgrove is walking the talk by this project. I want to thank you for creating Smart housing for all of us and for changing the face of the Federal Capital Territory because this is the city of the future.

“What you have also done is to bring many people back in this country rather than go to Dubai or England or some other places to buy houses. You can stay right here in Abuja and invest your money here in real estate and live a smart life,” he enthused.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Cosgrove, Umar Abdullahi, in his comments, said the features available in the new estate compares with the best in the world,

He added that some of the features include high-definition CCTV cameras powered by artificial intelligence, as well as an Automatic Number Plate Recognition system, which captures and recognizes number plates of vehicles intending to gain access to the estate.

