Niger First Lady Flags off Second Phase of Covid-19 Vaccination, Others

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The wife of the Niger State Governor, Dr. Amina Sani Bello, has flagged off the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination and routine immunisation for children in Chanchaga and Bosso Local Government Areas of the state where she emphasised the need for Nigerians to be more mindful of the evolving nature of the virus.

She said: “Let us be more mindful of the evolving nature of the virus particularly the mutation of the delta and omicron variants.”

Bello also counseled “all stakeholders to mobilise all eligible persons in our households and communities to go for vaccination and be protected,” adding that the COVID-19 vaccination is free,” stressing that: “The COVID-19 pandemic is still spreading across the world and in our country.”

The first lady reminded those that have been vaccinated that they may have to go for the third dose “to serve as a booster” and assurance.

“I urge you all to also continue to observe and abide by the COVID-19 prevention and protocols,” she said, assuring them that the state government “will continue to conduct high impact health programmes for the benefits of women and children.”

Bello said during the one week exercise, medical experts will carry out vitamin A supplementation for children aged 6 months to 59 months; deworm an unspecified number of children as well as provide ante natal care to nursing mothers.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

